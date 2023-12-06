Toppan to acquire JOLED's Nomi Site

Toppan says it plans to use the site to develop next-generation technology and construct a mass production line for Flip Chip Ball Grid Arrays (FC-BGAs) to meet the demand for high-speed transmission and chiplet use. FC-BGAs are high-density semiconductor packages for which significant growth is anticipated due to increased demand centred on use for data centres and generative AI.

Toppan says it expects to launch the new line in 2027 or thereafter and is also considering the production of its existing electronics products at the Nomi Site.

Toppan is currently expanding FC-BGA production capacity at its Niigata Plant in Japan, but room for future expansion at the plant is limited in the face of fierce demand the company has been trying to figure out how to secure a new production base. This is when the company identified the JOLED Nomi Site as a location that meets the requirements for next-generation semiconductor package manufacturing processes.

The company will now push forward with the development of next-generation semiconductor package technologies and the construction of a mass production line, which is expected to go live in 2027.