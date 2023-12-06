ASM launches €300M expansion in the US

ASM is investing EUR 300 million over up to five years to design and construct the new site on more than 20 acres (8.5 hectares) in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company says that this total investment is a combination of capital expenditures related to infrastructure and lab equipment, and also includes operational expenses such as the additional research and engineering jobs created with the expansion.

“ASM’s facility in Arizona has always been a key center for development of leading technologies that enabled many breakthroughs in the global semiconductor industry,” says Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM, in a press release. “The investment in our new facility in Scottsdale will substantially expand our research and development activities, further strengthening Arizona as a hub for top-notch semiconductor innovation.”

The new North American headquarters will cover 250,000 square feet (20,000 square metres), which is more than double the size of the current facility. The global technology and innovation centre will house a variety of functions under one roof, allowing ASM departments to collaborate more efficiently. This includes investing in leading-edge lab equipment and infrastructure not just for research and development, but also for renewable energy, a water recycling facility, and other sustainability features.

Some of ASM’s global operations and corporate support functions will also be on-site, including supply chain, manufacturing engineering, a Global Training Center, and the Global Software Team.

ASM has been operating in Arizona since 1976 when it first established its North American headquarters in Phoenix. Today the company has seven R&D centres and several manufacturing facilities around the world, with its global headquarters located in the Netherlands.

The company currently employs over 800 people in Arizona and plans to hire an additional 500 people over the next six years, creating new job opportunities in engineering as well as research and development.