Kontron signs a contract worth over €30 million

Kontron’s Slovenian subsidiary for broadband solutions will support the Telco operator with server systems and software for the operation and optimisation of the optical broadband rollout in Germany.

Kontron has introduced its series of Carrier-grade servers, designed to run optical networks for demanding environments. These technologies allow for easy upgrades of the network, efficient remote maintenance services, and modifiable data rates of up to 10 Gbps.

Within the project scope, Kontron will develop specialised IoT software features, contributing to a technologically leading solution aimed at optimising the rollout of the optical network in Germany. The implementation of the project will start next year.