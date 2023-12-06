© Kontron
Kontron signs a contract worth over €30 million
Kontron has signed a contract exceeding EUR 30 million for fiber optic solutions. While the new client remains unnamed it is described as a "significant player in the telecommunications sector in Germany."
Kontron’s Slovenian subsidiary for broadband solutions will support the Telco operator with server systems and software for the operation and optimisation of the optical broadband rollout in Germany.
Kontron has introduced its series of Carrier-grade servers, designed to run optical networks for demanding environments. These technologies allow for easy upgrades of the network, efficient remote maintenance services, and modifiable data rates of up to 10 Gbps.
Within the project scope, Kontron will develop specialised IoT software features, contributing to a technologically leading solution aimed at optimising the rollout of the optical network in Germany. The implementation of the project will start next year.