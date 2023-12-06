Axcelis officially opens its new logistics centre

The new logistics centre is a facility designed to optimise Axcelis' logistics and warehouse operations and provide flex capacity for the company's manufacturing operations to support the company's growth.

The facility, which measures 101,800 square feet, was designed from the ground up to incorporate technologies such as AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and other enterprise-level warehouse automation to improve material handling and flow to the company's operations.

"The ribbon cutting represents the culmination of a vision ready to be set in full motion. Our investment in this new facility will allow us to support the company's expanding global customer base. We will continue to invest in our employees and infrastructure to ensure we have the necessary skills and capacity required to achieve our $1.3B financial model. We are also excited to provide significant employment opportunities across a wide variety of functions here in Beverly and across the globe," says President and CEO Russell Low, in a press release.

Axcelis states further that it plans to seek a 25% tax credit under the U.S. Chips and Science Act relating to its capital investment in the new facility.