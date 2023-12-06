Siemens and Intel to team up to advance factory efficiency

The companies say that they will focus on advancing future manufacturing efforts, evolving factory operations and cybersecurity, and supporting a resilient global industry ecosystem.

“Semiconductors are the lifeblood of our modern economies. Few things run without chips. Therefore, we’re proud to collaborate with Intel to quickly advance semiconductor production. Siemens will bring its entire cutting-edge portfolio of IoT-enabled hardware and software and electrical equipment to this collaboration,” says Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries and member of the Managing Board of Siemens in a press release.

The MoU identifies areas of collaboration to explore a variety of initiatives, including optimising energy management and addressing carbon footprints across the value chain. For instance, the collaboration will explore the use of “digital twins” of complex, highly capital-intensive manufacturing facilities to standardize solutions where every percentage of efficiency gained is meaningful.

The parties will also explore minimising energy use through advanced modelling of natural resources and environmental footprints across the value chain. To gain more information on product-related emissions, Intel will explore product- and supply chain-related modelling solutions with Siemens – driving data-based insights and helping the industry accelerate progress in reducing its collective footprint.