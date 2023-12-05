Imec plans 1950 new hires for its research centre

Imec is set to play an essential role in revitalising Europe's semiconductor industry. Imec boasts a world-leading research and innovation centre in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. While it is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, it also has research sites across Belgium, the Netherlands and the USA, and representation in 3 continents.

Currently, Imec employs just under 4,000 persons at its Leuven site, out of a total of over 5,500. Imec CEO Luc Van den hove has previously stated that its growth prospects include the construction of several new buildings and office spaces, with the construction of one building set to start in 2025, reports The Brussels Times.

The Brussels Times states further that Imec sees the need for 1,950 new employees at its research centre in Leuven by 2035.