Intel strikes back, wins appeal against VLSI

According to Reuters, a US appeals court overturned VLSI Technology's USD 2.18 billion patent-infringement award on Monday, overturning one of the largest in US patent law history.

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the jury's 2021 decision that Intel infringed one of VLSI patents and remanded the case to Texas for a new trial to decide how much Intel needs to pay for infringing a second VLSI patent, the report continues.

There have been several legal battles between the company throughout the year. VLSI sued Intel in April 2019, alleging that products using their 'Speed Shift' technology infringed patents it owned.

In March 2021, VLSI was awarded USD 1.5 billion and USD 675 million respectively for Intel's infringement of two patents that were once owned by NXP, which Evertiq reported on.

However, the Federal Circuit concluded on Monday that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to find that Intel infringed one of the two patents, accounting for USD 675 million of the penalty.

An Intel spokesperson told Reuters the company was pleased with the ruling and will argue that VLSI's patent is "of little value" at the new damages trial.