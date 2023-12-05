© Invest Melaka
Infineon opens the doors to Malaysia expansion
Back in 1973, Infineon opened the doors to the company’s backend fab in Melaka, Malaysia. 50 years later the company is still operating in Melaka, and still growing – opening the doors to its new Building 11.
Building 11, or Block 11 as it’s called locally, is the latest manufacturing addition to Infineon Technologies Melaka and it is set to play a big role in meeting growing production demands, according to an update from Invest Melaka.
Infineon Melaka is a major campus for the German semiconductor company, actually it's the largest backend manufacturing site for Infineon with a workforce of nearly 11,000 employees.
Evertiq has reached out to Infineon for more information regarding the new Building 11.