Infineon opens the doors to Malaysia expansion

Building 11, or Block 11 as it’s called locally, is the latest manufacturing addition to Infineon Technologies Melaka and it is set to play a big role in meeting growing production demands, according to an update from Invest Melaka.

Infineon Melaka is a major campus for the German semiconductor company, actually it's the largest backend manufacturing site for Infineon with a workforce of nearly 11,000 employees.

Evertiq has reached out to Infineon for more information regarding the new Building 11.