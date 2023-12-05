Broadcom lays off 1,267 California VMware employees

In a WARN notice sent to the California Employment Development Department on November 27, 2023, Broadcom states that it intends to lay off 1,267 VMware employees at its Hillview, Palo Alto location in California.

The expected date of the first separations is currently January 26, 2024. According to the WARN-notice will not result in a closure of the entire facility, but will only impact certain employees selected for layoff. Broadcom states further that this planned action is “expected to be permanent.”

Technology news provider CRN dug a bit deeper and requested state records where VMware, now operating as Broadcom, has physical offices. In New York State, Broadcom is looking to cut 169 jobs across four facilities.

Additionally, Broadcom plans to cut 184 positions in Colorado, according to a WARN letter filed to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and 217 jobs in Georgia, according to state records. In Massachusetts, 154 upcoming VMware layoffs have been confirmed in Boston, while in Washington State, 158 jobs from the Bellevue facility are being lost.

The Texas Workforce Commission also verified to Channel Futures that Broadcom intends to lay off 577 employees associated with VMware's Austin, Texas office. The Virginia Employment Commission has published a notice stating that 116 employees at a Reston, Virginia facility will lose their jobs as well.

In total, the confirmed number of Broadcom layoffs related to its USD 69 billion acquisition of VMware currently stands at over 2,800.