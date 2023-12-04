Farnell expands power portfolio with Panasonic's components

“By advocating for energy-efficient designs and environmentally responsible innovations, Panasonic is actively shaping a sustainable future. Their unwavering commitment to quality and performance is in perfect alignment with Farnell's mission to assist our customers in achieving excellence,” says Euan Gilligan, Farnell Product Segment Leader for Panasonic Industry in a press release

These products aim to help designers meet the growing global demand for sustainable and renewable energy mobility systems.

“I am extremely pleased about this powerful transcontinental sales partnership. Panasonic, as a technological innovation driver, and Farnell/Newark, as a super-capable and committed heavyweight in the distributor ecosystem, represent for me a perfect match! For our customers this brings real added value, in terms of fast shipping and an ultimately comprehensive stock of part numbers,” says Tobias Erthle, Distribution Sales Manager (HSD & Regional) at Panasonic Industry Europe.

Panasonic products now available from Farnell include EZPV & ECWFG Series Film Capacitors; ETQ-P*M SERIES Power Inductors; ERJ-P Series High Power Anti-Surge Thick Film Chip Resistors; Graphite Thermal Interface Material; Power Relays; OS-CON Aluminum-Polymer Solid Capacitors and the PAN9026 ISM band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radio module.