Grand Venture buys surface treatment specialist ACP Metal
Grand Venture Technology, a Singapore-based manufacturer of precision machinery, has bought its compatriot company ACP Metal Finishing for USD 17 million.
ACP specialises in customised electroplating and surface treatment services, which involves cleaning and coating to prevent corrosion and mitigate wear and tear. Its customer base comprises precision engineering manufacturers in the aerospace, life sciences, optics, medical and semiconductor industries.
With this acquisition, Grand Venture believes it can accelerate its onboarding of front-end semiconductor customers, and boost its presence in the aviation sector. ACP is accredited by multiple aviation agencies and is one of only a few Asian companies to hold the US NADCAP and FAA certifications in one site.
The acquisition of ACP aligns with GVT’s strategy to provide a one-stop full suite of services in ultra-precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, mechatronics assembly and testing.
Ricky Lee, Executive Deputy Chairman of GVT, said, “We are excited to bring ACP and its surface treatment capabilities into GVT. With ACP on board, we expect to be able to deepen our penetration into the aerospace and front-end semiconductor segment, while aligning our capabilities across our facilities and providing integrated solutions across customer segments and geographical markets. This will help us achieve our long-term objective of becoming a leading global precision manufacturing player with sustainable growth.”