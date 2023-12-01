Grand Venture buys surface treatment specialist ACP Metal

ACP specialises in customised electroplating and surface treatment services, which involves cleaning and coating to prevent corrosion and mitigate wear and tear. Its customer base comprises precision engineering manufacturers in the aerospace, life sciences, optics, medical and semiconductor industries.

With this acquisition, Grand Venture believes it can accelerate its onboarding of front-end semiconductor customers, and boost its presence in the aviation sector. ACP is accredited by multiple aviation agencies and is one of only a few Asian companies to hold the US NADCAP and FAA certifications in one site.

The acquisition of ACP aligns with GVT’s strategy to provide a one-stop full suite of services in ultra-precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, mechatronics assembly and testing.