EU makes €1.67bn available for 'innovative pilot lines'

Like other regional powers, Europe is racing to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor space. The centrepiece of this strategy is the European Chips Act, a legislative proposal first announced in February 2022.

The Chips JU is the main implementer of the Chips for Europe Initiative, with an expected budget of nearly EUR 11 billion by 2030. Now, the European Commission has officially inaugurated the JU, and has assigned EUR 1.67 billion of funding for the first round for applications, with a deadline of early March 2024.

The EU says the Chips JU will:

Set up pre-commercial, innovative pilot lines, providing industry state-of-the-art facilities to test, experiment and validate semiconductor technologies and system design concepts

Deploy a cloud-based Design Platform for design companies across the EU

Support the development of advanced technology and engineering capacities for quantum chips

Establish a network of competence centres and promote skills development

For this first round of calls, the organisation has requested proposals on:

Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator, towards 7 nm

Leading-edge nodes below 2 nm

Heterogeneous system integration and assembly

Wide Bandgap semiconductors