ASML names new CEO as Peter Wennink retires
ASML says that the company's Co-Presidents Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink will retire from ASML in April 2024, at the end of their contracts. Christophe Fouquet is poised to take over the reins.
ASML intends to appoint Christophe Fouquet, currently ASML’s Chief Business Officer as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer.
“With Christophe, we have identified a very experienced leader with deep understanding of ASML’s technology and the semiconductor industry ecosystem – acquired through different roles at ASML and other companies – and the right leadership qualities and culture fit,” says Nils Andersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in a press release.
ASML more or less dominates the global market for lithography systems, equipment that comes with a price-tag of hundreds of millions of euros and used by semiconductor manufacturers such as TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.
“I am very pleased that we have been able to secure such a strong successor to lead ASML as of April of next year. Christophe has been with ASML for 15 years, with a major focus on ASML technology, products and customers. He started his ASML career in DUV, then led two of ASML’s fast-growing business lines – the Applications business and EUV – and more recently all ASML businesses,” ASML's current President & CEO Peter Wennink says.