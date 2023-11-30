ASML names new CEO as Peter Wennink retires

ASML intends to appoint Christophe Fouquet, currently ASML’s Chief Business Officer as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With Christophe, we have identified a very experienced leader with deep understanding of ASML’s technology and the semiconductor industry ecosystem – acquired through different roles at ASML and other companies – and the right leadership qualities and culture fit,” says Nils Andersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in a press release.

ASML more or less dominates the global market for lithography systems, equipment that comes with a price-tag of hundreds of millions of euros and used by semiconductor manufacturers such as TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.