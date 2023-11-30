Alpine Research Optics acquired by Lithuanian firm

Both companies plan to triple their income in five years while maintaining ARO's management. In 2023, the combined revenues of the two companies are expected to reach more than €22 million, a press release reads.

This union is said to strengthen the companies’ position in the global laser technology market while focusing on medical and semiconductor production. By obtaining a company with 35 skilled professionals, Altechna is enhancing its capacity in laser technology solutions. As a result of the expanded laser optics offering, Altechna will create new job vacancies for technologists and engineers in the long run.

ARO's product range includes windows, lenses, mirrors, polarizers, beam splitters, and filters catering to semiconductors, micromachining, medical instruments, defense, aerospace, and research industries.

“Lithuania is one of the world’s leading countries in laser technology with a fully self-sustainable ecosystem that provides lasers to CERN, NASA, and more than 90 of the world’s top 100 universities. For Altechna, global expansion is a natural next step. We expect significantly faster growth in laser solutions for semiconductors and medicine," says the CEO of Altechna, Antanas Laurutis, in the press release.

"Bringing two industry-leading players together, with a combined 60 years in the photonics industry, will benefit the global laser industry. ARO’s strong foothold in durable, long life, high damage threshold coatings on tight tolerance substrates coupled with Altechna's expertise in designing laser optics and optomechanical assemblies will raise the quality benchmark for worldwide laser companies,” said owner and President for Alpine Research Optics, Travis Green, in the press released.

As part of the acquisition, Travis Green will remain as the President of ARO, reporting to Altechna – he will continue to support his optics leadership team in the U.S. entity.