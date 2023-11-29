EV Group expands production with new building

The supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has completed construction work for the next expansion phase of its corporate headquarters. The new “Manufacturing V” facility, which is now open and serves as the manufacturing department for EVG equipment components, provides a significant increase in production floor and warehouse space.

The Manufacturing V facility is the latest in a series of expansion phases and investments driven by continued strong demand for EVG’s hybrid bonding and other process solutions and process development services to support the rapidly growing advanced packaging and 3D/heterogeneous integration market.

EVG’s new facility adds more than 1200 square metres of additional production floor space (for a total of more than 8100 square metres of production area), and more than 1200 square metres of warehouse space. Two new floors of office space have also been added above the manufacturing floor.

In parallel, the existing Manufacturing II building was converted to offer nine new test rooms for the final assembly and test of EVG’s high-precision systems, as well as for technical source inspection of the systems by EVG’s customers. This has resulted in a 30% increase in the test room area, bringing the total test room space at EVG’s headquarters to nearly 2,800 square metres.

The opening of EVG’s Manufacturing V facility follows on the heels of the company’s previous expansion phase, Manufacturing IV, which the company completed at the end of last year, which added nearly 1800 square metres of production space and additional warehouse space. Since embarking on these two most recent growth phases, EVG has expanded its production capacity by more than 60%.

Manufacturing VI, EVG’s next phase of expansion that provides for an additional 1,400 square metres of production and an equal amount of warehouse space, is already under construction, with completion scheduled for the second half of 2024.