AMD inaugurates design center in India

The design center is said to be focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more, a press release reads.

“We are pleased to inaugurate our largest global design center in Bengaluru today. This investment strengthens our relationship with India and showcases our confidence in the exceptional engineering talent that the country has to offer. The relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and innovation is the cornerstone of our success. This new design center will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world," said Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, in the press release.

The AMD Technostar campus is part of the company’s $400 million investment in India over the next five years, announced at Semicon India 2023.

The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data center and PCs, data center and gaming GPUs, and adaptive SoCs and FPGAs for embedded devices.