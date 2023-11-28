UCT Products Division, Chandler, relocates to new facility

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCT) is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products Division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, design for manufacturability, prototyping, advanced flow control solutions and high-precision manufacturing.

In an update on LinkedIn, the company announces that it has relocated its Products Division in Chandler, Arizona to a brand new manufacturing facility. Six legacy buildings have combined into one expansive space spanning 142,000 square feet.

Phoenix is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing and innovation, with several companies betting big on the region.