STMicro goes green in Italy

The agreement with ERG, a European independent producer of energy from renewable sources, covers the power supply over the period of 2024–2038. In Italy, ST operates two high-volume semiconductor manufacturing sites in Agrate (near Milan) and Catania as well as multiple R&D, design, and sales and marketing sites.

The agreement is based on the sale by ERG of approximately 250 GWh of renewable energy per year, equivalent to a total volume of 3.75 TWh over 15 years, produced by the Sicilian wind farms of Camporeale near Palermo and Mineo-Militello-Vizzini near Catania. Both are repowering projects – upgraded with technologies for better efficiency and significantly higher power generation with a total installed capacity of 151.4 MW.