STMicro goes green in Italy
Semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics says it has signed a fifteen-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of renewable energy to its operations in Italy.
The agreement with ERG, a European independent producer of energy from renewable sources, covers the power supply over the period of 2024–2038. In Italy, ST operates two high-volume semiconductor manufacturing sites in Agrate (near Milan) and Catania as well as multiple R&D, design, and sales and marketing sites.
The agreement is based on the sale by ERG of approximately 250 GWh of renewable energy per year, equivalent to a total volume of 3.75 TWh over 15 years, produced by the Sicilian wind farms of Camporeale near Palermo and Mineo-Militello-Vizzini near Catania. Both are repowering projects – upgraded with technologies for better efficiency and significantly higher power generation with a total installed capacity of 151.4 MW.
“This agreement marks yet another important step towards ST’s goal of becoming carbon neutral in its operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and partially scope 3) by 2027, including the sourcing of 100% renewable energy by 2027. PPAs will play a major role in our transition. Starting in 2024, this PPA with ERG will provide a significant level of renewable energy for ST’s operations in Italy, which includes R&D, design, sales and marketing and large-volume chip manufacturing,” says Geoff West, EVP and Chief Procurement Officer, STMicroelectronics, in a press release.