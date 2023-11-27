Leuze expands with new US location

"After careful consideration, we have decided to move our office to a new, more modern and more spacious US location," says Ibrahim Zuva, VP Operations and Technology Americas, in a press release.

This decision is consistent with Leuze's long-term strategic growth targets. Ibrahim Zuva continues to state that the new location also provides a more favourable environment for cooperation with its customers, distributors and partners.

Leuze will relocate the Sales, Operations and Development departments currently based in New Hudson, Michigan, by the end of 2023.