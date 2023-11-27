© Leuze
Business |
Leuze expands with new US location
As part of its global growth strategy, sensor expert Leuze is moving to new premises in the USA. The US Leuze Sales, Production and Development departments will in future all be under one roof in Duluth, Georgia
"After careful consideration, we have decided to move our office to a new, more modern and more spacious US location," says Ibrahim Zuva, VP Operations and Technology Americas, in a press release.
This decision is consistent with Leuze's long-term strategic growth targets. Ibrahim Zuva continues to state that the new location also provides a more favourable environment for cooperation with its customers, distributors and partners.
Leuze will relocate the Sales, Operations and Development departments currently based in New Hudson, Michigan, by the end of 2023.
"At the beginning of 2024, US production will also be moved to the new location. The formal opening of the new Leuze location is planned for March 2024," says Zuva.