Qualcomm invests $127 million in Irish expansion

With funding from the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the project aims to create and develop core new knowledge for a range of industries, and significantly advance the skills capability of Qualcomm's subsidiary, QT Technologies Ireland. The Cork site will house both the hardware and software research teams as a result of the expansion.

"QT Technologies Ireland’s expansion at Penrose Dock is fantastic news for Cork. Up to 150 specialized jobs will be created over the next four years, and I understand recruitment is already underway for many of these engineering posts," says Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Simon Coveney TD in a press release. "At the heart of this project is digital transformation, bringing QT Technologies Ireland’s R&D, hardware and software teams together in Cork, and allowing for innovative and exciting new work to be undertaken."

Qualcomm has had a presence in Cork since 2013, where QT Technologies Ireland already employs hundreds of people.

“We are excited about this investment in QT Technologies Ireland where we continue ground-breaking engineering work.” says Ajay Bawale, SVP, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This project will introduce new highly specialized skills into Ireland and QT Technologies Ireland is currently recruiting engineers across several areas.”

The teams in Cork will be tackling market difficulties by enabling industries like manufacturing, automotive, hyperscale computing, gaming, medical, and education, according to Paul Kelleher, VP Engineering, QT Technologies Ireland.