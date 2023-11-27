EU and India to cooperate on semiconductors

The MoU was signed at the second EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

More specifically the EU and India intend to share experiences, best practices and information on their respective semiconductor ecosystems. The parties will also identify areas for collaboration in R&D and innovation among universities, research organisations and businesses. Adding to this they will also promote talent and workforce development for the semiconductors industry – this will take the shape of collaborations in workshops, partnerships and the promotion of direct investments.