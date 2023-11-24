Mercedes-Benz acquires minority stake in btv technologies

Westphalia-based btv has customers across the automotive and consumer goods industries. It specialises in logistics, programming, quality management, assembly, testing, taping and the long-term storage of electronic components. It's been working with Mercedes-Benz since 2021.

With this new announcement, Mercedes-Benz hopes to secure a more sustainable semiconductor strategy, which will be necessary as the industry accelerates into electric transmission.

Maximilian Krane, CEO of btv technologies, said: “This partnership is a clear sign of confidence in our technology and our team. Together with Mercedes-Benz AG, we want to further develop our innovative solutions and increase security of supply in the automotive industry.”

Financial details of the new investment were not disclosed.