Components |

Mercedes-Benz acquires minority stake in btv technologies

Car maker Mercedes-Benz has invested in its logistics partner btv with the aim of securing its semiconductor supply chain.

Westphalia-based btv has customers across the automotive and consumer goods industries. It specialises in logistics, programming, quality management, assembly, testing, taping and the long-term storage of electronic components. It's been working with Mercedes-Benz since 2021.

With this new announcement, Mercedes-Benz hopes to secure a more sustainable semiconductor strategy, which will be necessary as the industry accelerates into electric transmission.

Maximilian Krane, CEO of btv technologies, said: “This partnership is a clear sign of confidence in our technology and our team. Together with Mercedes-Benz AG, we want to further develop our innovative solutions and increase security of supply in the automotive industry.”

Financial details of the new investment were not disclosed.

November 14 2023
