T-Hub unveils backing for 10 semiconductor startups

Hyderabad-based T-Hub has to date helped 2000+ startups to access technology, talent, mentors, customers, investors and government agencies. It's now added to the list with 10 more, of which it has named FaceIntel Systems, Clupav Scientific, Deep Grid Semi, Sego Automobile Solution, Spidex Technologies, Geocon, Chipex Technologies and Zealy Smart System.

It says the new cohort will concentrate on areas such as Chip-level and Systems development for Telecom, IoT, AI, and Automotive. The startups will receive support in the form of MPW (Multi-Project Wafer) assistance, EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools, access to T-works prototyping labs, and opportunities to connect with potential investors and customers.