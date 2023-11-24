Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© pexels antonio cuellar
Business |

Florida pledges $28m to boost local chip manufacturing

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has announced five workforce development projects to advance the region's semiconductor sector.

He's approved a USD 28 million subsidy via the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support educational and R&D projects across the state. 

The recipients are Osceola County, NeoCity – USD 17.5 million to construct a multi-use semiconductor lab facility; Valencia College – USD 4.2 million to expand the college’s Robotics and Semiconductor Technician programme; Santa Fe College – USD 3 million to design a new associate degree in engineering technology; Lake Technical College –USD 1.9 million to expand its semiconductor programme and Eastern Florida State College – USD 1.5 million to establish a Centre for Innovative Technology Education in robotics.

Florida currently ranks fifth in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and third in the nation for semiconductor establishments.
 

Ad
Load more news
November 14 2023 1:43 am V21.1.16-2
Ad
Ad