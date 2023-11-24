Florida pledges $28m to boost local chip manufacturing

He's approved a USD 28 million subsidy via the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support educational and R&D projects across the state.

The recipients are Osceola County, NeoCity – USD 17.5 million to construct a multi-use semiconductor lab facility; Valencia College – USD 4.2 million to expand the college’s Robotics and Semiconductor Technician programme; Santa Fe College – USD 3 million to design a new associate degree in engineering technology; Lake Technical College –USD 1.9 million to expand its semiconductor programme and Eastern Florida State College – USD 1.5 million to establish a Centre for Innovative Technology Education in robotics.

Florida currently ranks fifth in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and third in the nation for semiconductor establishments.

