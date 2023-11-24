congatec names Dominik Ressing as new CEO

Ressing brings with him over 20 years of experience in the embedded computing industry. One of his main objectives will be to further unlock the full potential of congatec's solutions competence. The goal is to maximise the value of congatec group products and services for OEMs.

“My passion is turning all the manifold technical capabilities of embedded and edge computing technologies to real customer values,” says Ressing, in a press release. “congatec is recognized as the best brand for standard Computer-on-Modules. My task now is to further strengthen the solutions power of this company. Application-ready solutions complement sophisticated, high-performance building blocks, enabling customers to focus even more on core competencies, further shortening innovation cycles, and unlocking full market potential by applying most up-to-date technologies early on."

In this new role, Dominik Ressing completes the top management team – with Daniel Jürgens as CFO and Konrad Garhammer as COO & CTO. In addition to expanding the solutions portfolio, the management team aims to accelerate internationalisation, further enhance supply chain reliability and efficiency, and drive growth in digitalisation, AI, and vision-driven markets such as robotics, medical, industrial automation, and critical infrastructures.