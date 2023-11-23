Another design win for Kontron, valued at €50 million

Starting in 2025, Kontron will support an unnagmed customer from the heavy engineering sector with autonomous applications over several years.

Kontron will develop and provide autonomous driving and operating computer platforms for the customer that enable partially to fully autonomous vehicle functions for 24/7 operation. In addition to the technical solution, the design win also includes long-term product support of up to 10 years from the Kontron team.

The EvoTrac-S1901 system platform from Kontron will be used, which features a high-performance processor technique and is designed to meet future vehicle requirements in terms of artificial intelligence, deep learning with GPU and accelerator functions.