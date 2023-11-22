Broadcom completes its acquisition of VMware

"We are excited to welcome VMware to Broadcom and bring together our engineering-first, innovation-centric teams as we take another important step forward in building the world's leading infrastructure technology company. With a shared focus on customer success, together we are well positioned to enable global enterprises to embrace private and hybrid cloud environments, making them more secure and resilient," says Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, in a press release.

He continues to say that Broadcom has a long track record of investing in the businesses it acquires, and that will continue with VMware.

Broadcom's focus moving forward is to enable enterprise customers to create and modernise their private and hybrid cloud environments. At the core, Broadcom will invest in VMware Cloud Foundation, the software stack that serves as the foundation of private and hybrid clouds.