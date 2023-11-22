Resonac plans to establish US semiconductor R&D Center

Resonac has commenced preparations to establish the new Packaging Solution Center (PSC), which is a research and development center for advanced semiconductor packaging material technologies, in Silicon Valley, a press release reads.

The first PSC of Resonac, which is located in Shin-Kawasaki, Japan is equipped with facilities which can process large-sized materials such as 300mm wafer and 500mm square panel. These facilities are capable of laser dicing, fine wiring formation, and handling processes and materials for cutting-edge technologies like 2.xD and 3D semiconductor packaging. Thus, the first PSC of Resonac has been serving as a one-stop hub for trial implementation and evaluation of leading-edge production technologies and materials, and attracting attention of global players in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

This year, the first PSC has already received visits from more than 150 companies worldwide. To expand such activities, Resonac decided this time to establish the new PSC in the United States. Resonac plans to capture real-time trends and the latest concepts in packaging technology for cutting-edge semiconductors including AI semiconductors, and reflect them in the development of new materials.

Resonac is currently investigating and preparing the equipment to be introduced, and plan to begin operation in 2025 after installing a clean room and equipment.