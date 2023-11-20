Legrand selects Innoscience GaN ICs for new wall sockets

Legrand has an estimated 19% share of the global switch and socket market. In China, the company’s recently launched products Yijing 27W and Yijing PLUS 45W wall sockets both use Innoscience GaN HEMTs to increase the output power available, and reduce heat generation within the same size. GaN also allows the wall plug to fit more closely to the wall, achieving ultimate slimness.

© Innoscience Technology

For example, the Yijing PLUS five-hole socket uses Innoscience's latest INN700TK190B GaN chip to deliver a maximum output power of 45W with a voltage resistance of 700 V and a conduction resistance of 190 mΩ. This device not only has the characteristics of gallium nitride - ultra-high switching frequency, no reverse recovery loss, low gate charge and low output charge, but is also packaged in a standard TO-252 can, keeping costs to a minimum.

“The 45W charging socket has the highest output power within the available size. Compared with silicon-based sockets, the power is increased by nearly 1.5 times. At the same time, the characteristics of GaN also reduce the temperature rise of the charging socket during use, making it safer and more energy-saving,” says Dr. Denis Marcon, General Manager, Innoscience Europe in a press release.

In addition to the 27W and 45W Yijing sockets for the China market, Legrand's overseas products also use Innoscience’s InnoGaN ICs. Currently, InnoGaN is also being delivered for other applications including OVP inside smartphones, buck-boost converters inside notebooks, fast charging for mobile phones/laptops, and LED power supplies.