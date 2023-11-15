Avnet's major investment in Germany is on schedule

The company started construction back in September 2022 and celebrated the topping-out of the new building in November 2023 – gradual commissioning is planned for 2024 with the aim of being fully operational by spring 2025.

"We are delighted that we can celebrate the topping-out ceremony for our high-performance distribution center here in Bernburg (Saale) today. With the support of our partners, the city, the district and the state of Saxony-Anhalt, we consider ourselves lucky that the construction is progressing so quickly and according to plan," explains Slobodan Puljarevic, President Avnet EMEA, in a press release. "For us as a company, this means that the Bernburg site will enable us to serve the growing market needs and implement our growth strategy in Europe."

The new site will create several hundred jobs over the next few years, but the company has already taken on its first 10 employees and has already established initial partnerships with Anhalt University of Applied Sciences.

On a site area of approx. 190,000 square metres, the high-performance distribution centre is being built with several logistics hall sections and adjacent social and administrative buildings. The building height per hall is between approximately 14 and 35 meters (external height). In the first construction phase, a total of 56,000 square metres of logistics space, 4,600 square metres of office space and a product finishing center (PMC) with an area of approximately 1,100 square metres will be created. Possible expansion areas are planned.

A total of around 700 jobs are to be created at the centre by 2031.

Up to 19,000 parcels are to be delivered from here daily to over 30,000 customers worldwide. The site in Bernburg (Saale) complements the company's two existing European distribution centres in Tongeren, Belgium, and Poing near Munich. According to the company, the investment amounts to over EUR 225 million.