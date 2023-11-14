Renesas Announces Completion of INCJ’s Sale of Renesas Shares

“10 years have passed since we invested in Renesas to support its growth in the rapidly changing semiconductor industry. Through methodical implementation of structural reforms, Renesas has transformed into a company capable of generating sustainable profits,” said Toshiyuki Shiga, Chairman and CEO of INCJ, in a press release.

Renesas has had the support of the Japanese state-backed fund since September 30, 2013. Since 2017, NCJ has been selling down its shareholding in stages, decreasing its ownership, and now, following the completion of the sale, INCJ’s ownership ratio will be 0.00%.