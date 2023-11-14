Silicon Austria Labs installs new EVG systems

The installations are part of a strengthened collaboration between the two companies to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced optical technologies for heterogeneous integration applications, including wafer-level optics.

The newly installed EVG systems include the LITHOSCALE maskless exposure system, the EVG 7300 automated SmartNIL nanoimprint and wafer-level optics system, as well as multiple complementary resist processing systems. These systems join SAL's existing installed base of multiple EVG bonding, mask alignment and lithography systems, including the first installation of the 200-mm version of the EVG 150 automated resist processing system.

"We have recently been immersed in a range of cutting-edge R&D projects spanning meta-optics, integrated photonics, and MEMS, necessitating the use of advanced lithography and bonding tools. Through our valued partnership with EVG, we have gained access to tools of exceptional reliability and precision, paramount for successful R&D endeavors. Notably, the EVG 7300 SmartNIL system has emerged as a pivotal tool, enabling the mass production of nanostructures for emerging photonics and MEMS devices. Its applications extend to diverse fields such as smart lighting systems, AR/VR, automotive optics, telecommunication, and quantum technology," says Dr. Mohssen Moridi, Head of Research Division Microsystems at Silicon Austria Labs in a press release.

SAL was among the first customers to receive the new EVG7300 system, which is EVG's most advanced solution to combine multiple UV-based process capabilities, such as nanoimprint lithography (NIL), lens molding and lens stacking (UV bonding), in a single platform. The EVG7300 was specifically developed to serve advanced R&D and production needs.