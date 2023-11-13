Mitsubishi Electric and Nexperia to develop SiC power semiconductors

Mitsubishi Electric will leverage its wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies to develop and supply SiC MOSFET chips that Nexperia will use to develop SiC discrete devices.

The partnership comes as the electric vehicle market is expanding worldwide – driving exponential growth of SiC power semiconductors. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric says that it expects to strengthen its partnership with Nexperia.

"This mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Electric represents a significant stride in Nexperia's silicon carbide journey. Mitsubishi Electric has a strong track record as a supplier of technically proven SiC device and modules. Combined with Nexperia's high-quality standards and expertise in discrete products and packaging, we will certainly generate positive synergies between both companies - ultimately enabling our customers to deliver highly energy efficient products in the industrial, automotive or consumer markets they serve," says Mark Roeloffzen, SVP & General Manager Business Group Bipolar Discretes at Nexperia, in a press release.

Nexperia's devices are used in the automotive, industrial, mobile and consumer markets, contributing to decarbonisation and a more sustainable future. Mitsubishi Electric will continue to improve the performance and quality of its SiC chips and focus on the development of power modules using proprietary module technologies.