Ansys and Sony Semiconductor team up on automative imaging

Image sensors occupy a central role in the autonomous and assisted motoring market. But physical prototyping is time consuming, costly, and hard to scale. Virtual testing provides a compelling solution – as long as the tech is robust enough.

To meet this demand, Ansys created a software interface compatible with Sony's sensors that enables high-fidelity virtual camera testing in a variety of edge-case scenarios, such as when exiting tunnels. The two firms say the collaboration reduces the need for ad-hoc physical camera testing and, as such, speeds up verification times.



So now, users of Sony's image sensors will be able to access automotive-grade simulation fidelity for spectral effects, high dynamic range (HDR), and LED light flicker mitigation. They can also reproduce image sensor phenomena, such as motion blur and rolling shutter.