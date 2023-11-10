Shellback buys product line from TEL

Shellback, which specialises in semiconductor capital equipment, is already a leader in batch spray equipment solutions. With this deal it believes it now offers the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry.

By adding Mercury+ products, it says it can provide new and remanufactured systems, upgrades, parts, and field service support to customer fabs worldwide. It plans to design and manufacture new Mercury+ systems and upgrades from its newly enhanced corporate headquarters and manufacturing centre in Coopersburg, US.