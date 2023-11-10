Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© shellback
Business |

Shellback buys product line from TEL

Semiconductor group Shellback has agreed a deal with Tokyo Electron Limited to buy all IP relating to its Mercury+ range.

Shellback, which specialises in semiconductor capital equipment, is already a leader in batch spray equipment solutions. With this deal it believes it now offers the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry.

By adding Mercury+ products, it says it can provide new and remanufactured systems, upgrades, parts, and field service support to customer fabs worldwide. It plans to design and manufacture new Mercury+ systems and upgrades from its newly enhanced corporate headquarters and manufacturing centre in Coopersburg, US.

Wayne Jeveli, CEO of Shellback said: "Mercury+ is a great complement to our existing industry leading wet process technology, with high throughput capabilities that make it ideal for emerging markets like Power Devices and MEMS."

Ad
Ad
Load more news
October 27 2023 2:18 pm V21.1.14-1
Ad
Ad