Shellback buys product line from TEL
Semiconductor group Shellback has agreed a deal with Tokyo Electron Limited to buy all IP relating to its Mercury+ range.
Shellback, which specialises in semiconductor capital equipment, is already a leader in batch spray equipment solutions. With this deal it believes it now offers the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry.
By adding Mercury+ products, it says it can provide new and remanufactured systems, upgrades, parts, and field service support to customer fabs worldwide. It plans to design and manufacture new Mercury+ systems and upgrades from its newly enhanced corporate headquarters and manufacturing centre in Coopersburg, US.
Wayne Jeveli, CEO of Shellback said: "Mercury+ is a great complement to our existing industry leading wet process technology, with high throughput capabilities that make it ideal for emerging markets like Power Devices and MEMS."