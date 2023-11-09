SUSS MicroTec to sell its MicroOptics division

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to pending approvals. The transaction volume amounts to EUR 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt. Following the closing of the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain income before taxes in a range of around EUR 40 to 45 million.

“Following detailed analysis, the Management Board and Supervisory Board concluded in early 2023 that the MicroOptics division no longer fits in SUSS MicroTec’s core business due to the low synergies with our semiconductor equipment divisions. We are convinced that with Focuslight we have found an owner who can develop SUSS MicroOptics to its full potential,” says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec in a press release.

Focuslight Technologies develops and manufactures – with around 800 employees – diode laser components as well as laser optics. With the acquisition of photonics specialist LIMO from Dortmund, Germany, Focuslight already gained experience in the Western European markets 2017.

“We like to thank the about 160 employees of SUSS MicroOptics for their great commitment to building up the company over the past few years and, together with Focuslight, wish them the greatest possible commercial success following the completion of the transaction,” Burkhardt Frick continues.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the MicroOptics division contributed sales of EUR 39.2 million to the total sales of SUSS MicroTec.