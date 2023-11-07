ROHM completes acquisition of new production site

ROHM says it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Solar Frontier’s former Kunitomi Plant located in Japan.

The plant will be operated by ROHM's subsidiary LAPIS Semiconductor, as its second Miyazaki plant. It will become the group's main production site for SiC power devices and the current goal is to start operation in 2024.

“This acquisition enables a fast production expansion by utilizing existing infrastructure. This way, ROHM will continue to supply its customers quickly and reliably,” says Wolfram Harnack, President at ROHM Semiconductor Europe in a press release.

The Japanese semiconductor group continues to say that it will strengthen its production capacity following its Medium-Term Management Plan while keeping abreast of market conditions. At the same time, ROHM will enhance its BCM system to continue to ensure a stable supply of products to its customers.

With the completion deal, ROHM now has access to a plant that offers the company approximately 230,000 square metres of total floor area. The acquisition price has not been disclosed.

Solar Frontier plans to continue to use part of the site and buildings as its business office via a lease.