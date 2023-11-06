DigiKey adds more than 40,000 new stocking parts in 3Q23

The distributor of electronic components says that it has introduced more than 40,000 new stocking parts in Q3 of 2023, including products from Allegro, MSP, TE Connectivity, Vishay Dale and ACl Staticide.

“DigiKey is continually expanding its inventory to offer engineers and designers the industry’s largest supplier portfolio and widest product offering,” says Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey, in a press release. “All the products we have added in the third quarter are now regularly stocking devices that have enhanced our commitment to the global engineering community who purchase industrial automation, semiconductor, sensor, power, passive and connector technologies.”