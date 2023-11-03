Nordic and AmberSemi agree global partnership

AmberSemi claims to have discovered a way to manage the physics of electricity differently in silicon chips. It says its approach can transform electrical product power management architecture from standard '1950's-era electro-mechanical power' to smaller, safer, and smarter silicon chips.

Nordic Semiconductor is a Norwegian fabless semiconductor company specialising in wireless communication technology that powers the Internet of Things (IoT). It believes Amber's tech can help it expand into wireless IoT markets that require AC power.

"We are pleased to partner with AmberSemi on exploring productisation and market opportunities around its breakthrough AC to DC conversion products and our semiconductor solutions," said Geir Kjosavik – Director for Power Management ICs with Nordic Semiconductor. "We find AmberSemi's compact power solutions an ideal complement to our own power management solutions for battery powered products. We feel that together with AmberSemi we can bring new transformative and very competitive semiconductor solutions to our current and new customers," he concluded.