MinebeaMitsumi to take over Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device was established back in October 2013 to structure an integrated system from design and manufacturing to sales in power semiconductor business by integrating the business of Hitachi and Hitachi Haramachi Electronics Co. Since then, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device has been providing products utilising high-voltage and low-loss technologies in the field of power semiconductors, with IGBT/SiC, High Voltage ICs and Diodes as its three main product categories.

Hitachi and Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device have for a while been looking at different measures to grow the business further and enhance the corporate value of Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device.

As a result of these discussions, the companies have concluded that the best way for Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device to continue its growth in the power semiconductor market is to expand its production capacity and improve manufacturing efficiency under MinebeaMitsumi, a press release reads.

Under MinebeaMitsumi, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device will enhance its strengths in high-voltage, low-loss technologies, expand its production capacity and improve manufacturing efficiency to provide higher value-added products in larger quantities to markets and customers, thereby aiming for further growth and corporate value enhancement.