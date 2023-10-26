STmicroelectronics beat Q3 expectations

“Q3 net revenues increased 2.5% year-over-year. As expected, the revenue performance was driven mainly by

continued growth in Automotive, partially offset by lower revenues in Personal Electronics,” says Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, in the company's third quarter report.

Third quarter revenues amounted to USD 4.43 billion, up 2.4% from the previous quarter and 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter was USD 1.09 billion, up 8.9% from the previous quarter but down -0.8% from the third quarter of 2022.

Going into the fourth quarter of 2023, ST expects Net revenues to be USD 4.30 billion, a decrease of about 3% sequentially and a gross margin of 46%.