Farnell partners with Raltron

Raltron Electronics Corporation is a manufacturer of frequency management products tused in industries such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, IoT, medical devices, aerospace, defense and energy.

Through this partnership, Farnell will offer its customers Raltron's line of frequency management devices, including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCOs, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators and a variety of IoT compatible antennas, RF cable assemblies and RF connectors.