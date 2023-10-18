BMW turns to Allegro for traction inverters

This expanded partnership highlights the EV growth opportunity, as well as increased investment in R&D and inverter technology. The IC’s built-in overcurrent detection and self-diagnostics will enable BMW to meet high levels of safety and reliability while also reducing the number of components used in the traction inverter.

“For more than two decades, Allegro has worked closely with leading automotive customers to develop innovative, high-performance Magnetic Sensors that help increase the power density and improve the efficiency of power electronic systems used in electric vehicles,” says Michael Doogue, Allegro’s Chief Technology Officer, in a press release. “We appreciate our strong relationship with the BMW Group, whose innovative mindset, focus on high performance, and technical insights positively influence Allegro’s technology and product roadmaps.”