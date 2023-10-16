Innoscience inks distribution deal with MEV Elektronik

Innoscience has set out to create a global energy ecosystem based on high-performance, low-cost, gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions.

MEV is a distributor, stocking representative and manufacturers' representative in Germany as well as in Central and Eastern Europe. MEV, which has an in-house laboratory, also focuses on logistics and services that are tailored to meet individual customer’s needs.

“GaN has applications everywhere, so we need distribution partners who can offer high levels of technical support. MEV is a very well-established company and we are sure that existing and new customers will find the expertise they need within MEV’s extensive FAE and logistics teams,” says Dr Denis Marcon, Innoscience’s General Manager, Europe in a press release.