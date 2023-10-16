Innoscience inks distribution deal with MEV Elektronik
Integrated device manufacturer Innoscience Technology has signed a Pan-European distribution agreement with Germany-headquartered MEV Elektronik Service GmbH.
Innoscience has set out to create a global energy ecosystem based on high-performance, low-cost, gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions.
MEV is a distributor, stocking representative and manufacturers' representative in Germany as well as in Central and Eastern Europe. MEV, which has an in-house laboratory, also focuses on logistics and services that are tailored to meet individual customer’s needs.
“GaN has applications everywhere, so we need distribution partners who can offer high levels of technical support. MEV is a very well-established company and we are sure that existing and new customers will find the expertise they need within MEV’s extensive FAE and logistics teams,” says Dr Denis Marcon, Innoscience’s General Manager, Europe in a press release.
Wiho Herkenhoff, Marketing Manager at MEV adds “We like to partner with leading suppliers, and Innoscience is the largest 8-inch GaN-on-silicon wafer supplier in the world with two fabs that are already delivering discrete and integrated GaN solutions. We are excited to offer InnoGaN and integrated SolidGaN devices including technical support to our customers, and to show them the high levels of efficiency that these new parts enable a power conversion system to achieve. ”