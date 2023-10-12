Farnell and Mean Well partner to offer power supply solutions

Mean Well is known for its power supplies suitable for a range of industries, including industrial automation, telecommunications, medical equipment, and LED lighting. Farnell customers can now purchase Mean Well 's range of power supplies, which includes DC-DC Converters, AC/DC Converters, DIN Rail Mount Converters, Enclosed Output Converters, LED drivers, and more.

“Farnell is known for its excellence in introducing new products to market, servicing engineering community, and outstanding logistics processes. We are pleased with the debut of this direct relationship and look forward to making MEAN WELL products even more accessible to the hands of engineers developing innovative solutions,” says Coleman Liu, General Manager, MEAN WELL Europe in a press release.