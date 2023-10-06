Nexperia partners with Kyocera AVX Salzburg
Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia has entered into a partnership with Kyocera AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, to jointly produce a new 650 V silicon carbide rectifier module for power applications
Space-saving and weight reduction are the key requirements for manufacturers of the next-generation power applications. With a compact footprint, the companies seek to maximise power density with this new SiC rectifier module, thereby reducing the amount of required board space and lowering the overall system cost.
Thermal performance is optimised using a combination of top-side cooling (TSC) and an integrated negative temperature coefficient (NTC) sensor which monitors the device temperature and provides real-time feedback for device or system level prognosis and diagnosis. This rectifier module has a low inductance package to enable high frequency operation and it has been qualified to operate with a junction temperature of up to 175 °C.
“This collaboration between Nexperia and Kyocera AVX combines cutting edge silicon carbide semiconductors with state-of-the-art module packaging and will allow Nexperia to better serve the market demand for power electronic products which offer exceptionally high levels of power density,” according to Katrin Feurle, Senior Director of the Product Group SiC at Nexperia, in a press release. “The release of this rectifier module will represent the first step in what is envisaged as a long-term SiC partnership between Nexperia and Kyocera AVX”.