Nexperia partners with Kyocera AVX Salzburg

Space-saving and weight reduction are the key requirements for manufacturers of the next-generation power applications. With a compact footprint, the companies seek to maximise power density with this new SiC rectifier module, thereby reducing the amount of required board space and lowering the overall system cost.

Thermal performance is optimised using a combination of top-side cooling (TSC) and an integrated negative temperature coefficient (NTC) sensor which monitors the device temperature and provides real-time feedback for device or system level prognosis and diagnosis. This rectifier module has a low inductance package to enable high frequency operation and it has been qualified to operate with a junction temperature of up to 175 °C.