XP Power sign distribution deal with Avnet Abacus

Under the agreement, Avnet Abacus will distribute XP Power’s products in EMEA markets and offer in-depth technical, supply chain and logistics support to customers.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to deliver high quality power solutions to customers across various industries,” says Gavin Griggs, CEO of XP Power, in a press release. “By joining forces, we aim to streamline and enhance the availability of our products to a wider audience of design engineers and manufacturers. Avnet Abacus' extensive distribution network and deep understanding of EMEA markets, coupled with its technical proficiency and exceptional customer support, will drive increased value and satisfaction for our customers.”

Avnet Abacus is now quickly ramping up the stock availability of XP Power’s portfolio of power converters to provide customers with fast access to these products.