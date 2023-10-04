Intel to spin off its PSG operations

According to Intel, this move will give PSG the autonomy and flexibility it needs to fully accelerate its growth and more effectively compete in the FPGA industry. Intel also stated that Sandra Rivera, executive vice president at Intel, will assume leadership of PSG as chief executive officer and that Shannon Poulin has been named chief operating officer.

The standalone operations for PSG are expected to begin on January 1, 2024. Over the next two to three years, Intel intends to conduct an IPO for PSG and may explore opportunities with private investors to accelerate the business’s growth – while still retaining a majority stake.