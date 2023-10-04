WISeKey inks distribution deal with Holy Stone

Through this agreement, SEALSQ will leverage Holy Stone’s market knowledge, its relationships with key players in Taiwan, and its technical expertise. Holy Stone will be supported by SEALSQ’s Taiwan-based sales & application team, and particularly by Ken Chen, Director of Sales for the region. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of senior-level business experience, especially in semiconductors, IoT connectivity and integration field.

“We are delighted to sign Holy Stone as our distributor in Taiwan. Working with Holy Stone will better position SEALSQ to bring our highly differentiated end-to-end security solutions to customers. Taiwan is a key market place for IoT ODM/OEM and we are well positioned to multiply our touchpoints in the country and capitalize on several new opportunities arising from the growing demand for our offerings,” says David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey in a press release.