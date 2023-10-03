Tenstorrent selects Samsung to manufacture next-gen AI chiplet

Tenstorrent builds RISC-V CPU and AI acceleration chiplets, aiming to push the boundaries of computing in multiple industries such as data centers, automotive and robotics. These chiplets are designed to deliver scalable power from milliwatts to megawatts, catering to a range of applications from edge devices to data centres.

The company chiplets will be manufactured using Samsung's SF4X process, which boasts an 4nm architecture.

"Tenstorrent's focus is on developing high performance compute and delivering these solutions to customers around the world," says d Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent, in a press release. "It is great that we have Keith Witek on-board as our COO to drive great partnerships like this one we have with Samsung. Samsung Foundry's commitment to advancing semiconductor technology aligns with our vision for advancing RISC-V and AI and makes them an ideal partner to bring our AI chiplets to market."

South Korean Samsung Electronics has a new fab under construction in Taylor, Texas, neighbouring its first US semiconductor manufacturing facility in Austin. Samsung Foundry facilities in the US with the latest manufacturing nodes will enable Tenstorrent to bring highly competitive offerings to market.